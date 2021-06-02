An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, circles above the commercial shrimping vessel Lady Nora approximately 7 miles northeast of the jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 6, 2022. Multiple Coast Guard crews are searching for the missing captain of the shrimp boat, who reportedly slipped and fell overboard around 7 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7037447 VIRIN: 210206-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 287.91 KB Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard searching for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.