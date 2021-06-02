Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for shrimp boat captain near Port Aransas, Texas

    PORT ARANSAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, circles above the commercial shrimping vessel Lady Nora approximately 7 miles northeast of the jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 6, 2022. Multiple Coast Guard crews are searching for the missing captain of the shrimp boat, who reportedly slipped and fell overboard around 7 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7037447
    VIRIN: 210206-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 287.91 KB
    Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 1

