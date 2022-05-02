Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Pollution and salvage crews oversee the removal of 9,500 gallons of fuel from the grounded tugboat into totes on Deerfield Beach, Feb. 5, 2022. The cause of the grounding is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    Boca Raton
    Deerfield Beach
    Sector Miami
    tug and barge
    pollution and salvage

