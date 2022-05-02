Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge

Pollution and salvage crews oversee the removal of 9,500 gallons of fuel from the grounded tugboat into totes on Deerfield Beach, Feb. 5, 2022. The cause of the grounding is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

