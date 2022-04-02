Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Members of the joint-service Cold Water Ice Diving (CWID) course pose for a photo on Ferrell Lake, located on Camp Ripley, Feb. 4, 2022. The course spans from for 11 days where students will receive specific instruction for diving in cold water and ice environments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Diving
    Camp Ripley
    National Guard
    SMTC

