Cold Water Ice Diving Course

Members of the joint-service Cold Water Ice Diving (CWID) course pose for a photo on Ferrell Lake, located on Camp Ripley, Feb. 4, 2022. The course spans from for 11 days where students will receive specific instruction for diving in cold water and ice environments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US