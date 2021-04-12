Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    213th RSG vaccinates Pa. Guard Soldiers

    213th RSG vaccinates Pa. Guard Soldiers

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Rankin with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, administers the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a Pa. National Guard Soldier Dec. 4, 2021, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Annie Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7036426
    VIRIN: 211204-Z-BK944-001
    Resolution: 5023x3497
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 213th RSG vaccinates Pa. Guard Soldiers, by PFC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PA National Guard

    Ft. Indiantown Gap

    FTIG

    213th RSG

    PNG

    TAGS

    PA National Guard
    Ft. Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    213th RSG
    PNG
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT