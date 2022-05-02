Battlefield circulation

Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, recognizes Spc. Garrett Smith during a training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Smith, an information technology specialist assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion assisted the Fort Bragg, North Carolina based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in the execution of a tactical action center displacement to test the unit’s expeditionary capabilities.

