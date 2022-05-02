Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlefield circulation [Image 2 of 3]

    Battlefield circulation

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, recognizes Spc. Garrett Smith during a training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Smith, an information technology specialist assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion assisted the Fort Bragg, North Carolina based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in the execution of a tactical action center displacement to test the unit’s expeditionary capabilities.

    readiness
    training

