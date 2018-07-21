Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAILORS ATTEND CACO TRAINING AT NSA NAPLES

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.21.2018

    220203-N-IE405-1059 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Omar Sanchez, executive officer of the U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Naples, Italy, speaks to Sailors about the importance of the Casualty Assistance Call Officer (CACO) program during a CACO class at NSA Naples, Feb. 3. A CACO representative is a person assigned by a military service or DOD component who is dedicated to providing assistance to families of ill, injured, missing or deceased members. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

