SAILORS GRADUATE FROM CACO TRAINING AT NSA NAPLES

220203-N-IE405-1063 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 3, 2022) Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) Regional Trainer from Commander Navy Region Southeast Peter J. Waldon, center, poses with recent CACO graduates from various tenant commands at NSA Naples, Feb. 3. A CACO representative is a person assigned by a military service or DOD component who is dedicated to providing assistance to families of ill, injured, missing or deceased members. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

