OAK HARBOR, Wash. (February 4, 2022) Command Master Chief, Frederick C. Carter, renders honors while the color guard parades the colors during his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor Wash. Friday, Feb. 4. Carter was properly relieved after 31 years of honorable service in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kleynia R. McKnight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7036105 VIRIN: 220204-N-WJ362-0009 Resolution: 3626x2590 Size: 2.49 MB Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief of NAVREG NW RCC Everett Retires, by PO1 Kleynia McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.