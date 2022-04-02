Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief of NAVREG NW RCC Everett Retires

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kleynia McKnight 

    Navy Region Northwest Reserve Component Command

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. (February 4, 2022) Command Master Chief, Frederick C. Carter, renders honors while the color guard parades the colors during his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor Wash. Friday, Feb. 4. Carter was properly relieved after 31 years of honorable service in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kleynia R. McKnight)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 23:17
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief
    NAVREG NW RCC Everett

