OAK HARBOR, Wash. (February 4, 2022) Command Master Chief, Frederick C. Carter, renders honors while the color guard parades the colors during his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor Wash. Friday, Feb. 4. Carter was properly relieved after 31 years of honorable service in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kleynia R. McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7036105
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-WJ362-0009
|Resolution:
|3626x2590
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief of NAVREG NW RCC Everett Retires, by PO1 Kleynia McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT