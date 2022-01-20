220120-N-PL249-1020 San Clemente Island, CALIFORNIA (January 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One arrive to San Clemente Island on a LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Second Class Dillon Francis/Released)
This work, Seabees assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One arrive to San Clemente Island on a LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
