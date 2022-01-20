220120-N-PL249-1016 San Clemente Island, CALIFORNIA (January 20, 2022) Detail San Clemente Island Officer In Charge LTJG Darin Basso receives LT Michael Collins, ACB-1’s S3A upon arrival of members of ACB-1 to San Clemente Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Second Class Dillon Francis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 00:18
|Photo ID:
|7036101
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-PL249-1016
|Resolution:
|974x729
|Size:
|702.11 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detail San Clemente Island Officer In Charge LTJG Darin Basso receives LT Michael Collins, ACB-1’s S3A upon arrival of members of ACB-1 to San Clemente Island. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
