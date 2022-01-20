220120-N-PL249-1010 San Clemente Island, CALIFORNIA (January 20, 2022) Construction Mechanic Third Class Robert Kinder from Roanoke, Virginia assists Beach Master Unit One diagnose their HMMWV prior to the arrival of members from ACB-1.(U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Second Class Dillon Francis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 00:18
|Photo ID:
|7036099
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-PL249-1010
|Resolution:
|974x729
|Size:
|584.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
