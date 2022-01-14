Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms [Image 1 of 6]

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    220114-N-PL249-1001 San Clemente Island, CALIFORNIA (January 14, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms.(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Darin Basso/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 00:18
    Photo ID: 7036098
    VIRIN: 220114-N-PL249-1001
    Resolution: 974x729
    Size: 549.81 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms
    Construction Mechanic Third Class Robert Kinder from Roanoke, Virginia assists Beach Master Unit One diagnose their HMMWV prior to the arrival of members from ACB-1
    Sailor assigned to Beach Master Unit One guides a LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five with Seabees assigned to ACB-1 onto the beach
    Detail San Clemente Island Officer In Charge LTJG Darin Basso receives LT Michael Collins, ACB-1’s S3A upon arrival of members of ACB-1 to San Clemente Island.
    Seabees assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One arrive to San Clemente Island on a LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit Five
    Detail Assistant Officer In Charge EOC Manuel Figueroa salutes Detail San Clemente Island Officer In Charge LTJG Darin Basso as members of NMCB THREE and ACB-1 form up as Detail San Clemente Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT