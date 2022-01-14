220114-N-PL249-1001 San Clemente Island, CALIFORNIA (January 14, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms.(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Darin Basso/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 00:18
|Photo ID:
|7036098
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-PL249-1001
|Resolution:
|974x729
|Size:
|549.81 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
This work, Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Detail San Clemente Island Move two CAT 320 Excavators from Wilson Cove to the project site with the assistance of San Clemente Island Master-At-Arms [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
