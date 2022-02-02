USS Miguel Keith participates in Noble Fusion

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Barajassalazar, a Joint Range Extension (JRE) Gateway operator, left, with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Derek Demyanovich with the Sector Interface Control Cell, 623rd Air Control Squadron, 18th Wing, and U.S. Navy Information System Technician Second Class Victoria Davis assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7, stand watch to provide the Commander Task Force 76 staff a common operational picture while underway aboard the expeditionary mobile base ship USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), Feb. 2, 2022. The Miguel Keith is currently operating as the Theater Littoral Warfare Commander's flagship in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, while participating in Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Cornforth)

