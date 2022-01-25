Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Capable Airman training

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Cash, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle during a Multi-Capable Airman training at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2022. The multi-capable Airman training provides Airmen a chance to expand skills in support of the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airman training, by TSgt Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Fighter Wing
