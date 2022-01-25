U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Cash, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle during a Multi-Capable Airman training at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2022. The multi-capable Airman training provides Airmen a chance to expand skills in support of the Agile Combat Employment concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7035733
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-EC226-1009
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.97 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
