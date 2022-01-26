Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination

    Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Craig Gilbert, Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program manager, prepares to teach a suicide prevention class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2021. The base has been nominated for the Department of Defense’s “Connect to Protect” Suicide Prevention Recognition award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7035530
    VIRIN: 220126-F-MO780-1011
    Resolution: 1200x681
    Size: 85.08 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Dover AFB
    Connect to Protect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT