Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination

Dr. Craig Gilbert, Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program manager, prepares to teach a suicide prevention class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2021. The base has been nominated for the Department of Defense’s “Connect to Protect” Suicide Prevention Recognition award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

