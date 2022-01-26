Dr. Craig Gilbert, Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program manager, prepares to teach a suicide prevention class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2021. The base has been nominated for the Department of Defense’s “Connect to Protect” Suicide Prevention Recognition award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7035530
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-MO780-1011
|Resolution:
|1200x681
|Size:
|85.08 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dover AFB Suicide Prevention program wins AMC nomination
