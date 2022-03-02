No attachments Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge

Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations rescue crews assisted four people after their 70-foot tugboat, Sea Eagle, began taking on water approximately 3 miles east of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

