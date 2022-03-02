Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations rescue crews assisted four people after their 70-foot tugboat, Sea Eagle, began taking on water approximately 3 miles east of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7035516
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|121.45 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No attachments Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
