    No attachments Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations rescue crews assisted four people after their 70-foot tugboat, Sea Eagle, began taking on water approximately 3 miles east of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, Feb. 3, 2022. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7035516
    VIRIN: 220203-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 121.45 KB
    Location: FL, US
    SAR
    coast guard
    Boca Raton
    Deerfield Beach
    sector miami
    CBP AMO

