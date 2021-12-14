Huntsville Center engineer’s son heading to Naval Academy

Kenny Hall, son of Ray Hall, Huntsville Center engineer, will head to the U.S. Naval Academey in the fall. Kenny was a star cornerback at Sparkman High School in Huntsville, Ala. Although Kenny has always excelled in football, Ray coached his only child academically, ensuring Kenny will receive a top-notch education.

