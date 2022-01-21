Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army astronaut teaches, learns at Army War College

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Elena Patton 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Army Col. Andrew “Drew” Morgan, M.D., is a NASA astronaut, Army War College Distance Education student, and guest speaker this week for Col. Ben Ogden’s resident student elective, ‘Foundations of Space Power for Senior Leaders.”

    Army astronaut teaches, learns at Army War College

    NASA
    Army War College
    USAWC
    Drew Morgan
    Army Astronaut

