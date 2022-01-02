Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, Task Force Spartan commander, and military engineers from 372nd Theater Engineer Brigade, at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, 1 Feb. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. Spellmon will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner / Maps blurred to protect locations)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7033847 VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-0063 Resolution: 1642x912 Size: 407.19 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE commander visits with TF Spartan commander and engineers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.