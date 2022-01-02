USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Hafedh, the Kuwaiti Air Defense commander, and his staff, at a Kuwaiti base on 1 Feb. The air defense site is a foreign military sales construction project, managed by Transatlantic Division's Middle East District. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

