    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Crotal bell

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A composite photograph of a sleigh bell or crotal bell found at a Fort McCoy archaeology site is shown above. Crotal bells are hollow, enclosed objects with a pellet within and have at least one slit to allow the pellet to vibrate and create sound. They are often made of broze or brass. Most crotal bells were made from about 1845 to 1920.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 15:06
    Photo ID: 7033498
    VIRIN: 211213-O-a4608-748
    Resolution: 958x639
    Size: 72.26 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Crotal bell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    history
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    artifact

