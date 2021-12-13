Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Crotal bell

A composite photograph of a sleigh bell or crotal bell found at a Fort McCoy archaeology site is shown above. Crotal bells are hollow, enclosed objects with a pellet within and have at least one slit to allow the pellet to vibrate and create sound. They are often made of broze or brass. Most crotal bells were made from about 1845 to 1920.

