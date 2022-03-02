Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Fong poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7033492
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-LN782-1014
|Resolution:
|7181x4787
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight
