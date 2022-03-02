Blizzard Blast 2022

Indiana National Guard Humvees roll out from the South Bend Armory, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Approximately 240 Indiana National Guard soldiers were called up to assist their fellow Hoosiers during a winter storm that hit Indiana on Wednesday.
