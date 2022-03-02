Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blizzard Blast 2022

    Blizzard Blast 2022

    SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Humvees roll out from the South Bend Armory, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Approximately 240 Indiana National Guard soldiers were called up to assist their fellow Hoosiers during a winter storm that hit Indiana on Wednesday.

    Indiana National Guard
    Blizzard Blast

