Commander, Naval Information Forces, Speaks to USNA Midshipmen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, speaks to U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen and senior leadership during the annual information warfare community dinner at Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

