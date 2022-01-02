Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Information Forces, Speaks to USNA Midshipmen

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, speaks to U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen and senior leadership during the annual information warfare community dinner at Dahlgren Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    USNA
    midshipmen
    information warfare
    Dahlgren Hall

