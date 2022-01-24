Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Student Selected for OCS

    IWTC Corry Station Student Selected for OCS

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Information Warfare Training Command, Corry Station student Information Systems Technician (IT) 3rd Class John A. Watkins II was recently selected to attend Officer Candidate School (OCS) tentatively scheduled to start in July, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022
    Photo ID: 7033369
    VIRIN: 220203-N-N0484-1001
    Resolution: 1938x2736
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    IWTC Corry Station Student Selected for OCS

    NETC
    OCS
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

