U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, and Japan Self-Defense Force LTG Ryoji Takemoto, the Western Army Commanding General, collaboratively lead a virtual bilateral operations confirmation brief during exercise Keen Edge 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Keen Edge 22 was a bilateral command post exercise conducted Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, 2022. The exercise is an annual event that improves interagency coordination, combat readiness and interoperability of all participants. This U.S.-Japan exercise series alternates between field training exercises (i.e., Keen Sword) and command post exercises (i.e., Keen Edge). (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Francesca Landis)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 03:23
|Photo ID:
|7032729
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-VI369-1009
|Resolution:
|3110x2488
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Edge 22, by Cpl Francesca Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT