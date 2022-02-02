Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keen Edge 22

    Keen Edge 22

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, and Japan Self-Defense Force LTG Ryoji Takemoto, the Western Army Commanding General, collaboratively lead a virtual bilateral operations confirmation brief during exercise Keen Edge 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Keen Edge 22 was a bilateral command post exercise conducted Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, 2022. The exercise is an annual event that improves interagency coordination, combat readiness and interoperability of all participants. This U.S.-Japan exercise series alternates between field training exercises (i.e., Keen Sword) and command post exercises (i.e., Keen Edge). (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7032729
    VIRIN: 220202-M-VI369-1009
    Resolution: 3110x2488
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Edge 22, by Cpl Francesca Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Keen Edge 22

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    JSDF
    Western Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT