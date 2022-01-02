Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Well Granular Activated Carbon Filters

    AEIA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 1, 2022) Granular activated carbon filters remove contaminants from water at Red Hill Well. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

