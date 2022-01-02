Red Hill Well Granular Activated Carbon Filters

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 1, 2022) Granular activated carbon filters remove contaminants from water at Red Hill Well. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

