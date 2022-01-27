Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager Celebrates 45 Year Anniversary

Maxine Bell-Culley, Manager of the Northwest Annex Navy Exchange, celebrated 45 years with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and was presented her award at a ceremony on Jan. 27. Bell-Culley started her career with NEXCOM as an Entry Level Sales Clerk. (From left to right) Lt. Cmdr. Luz Davis, Officer-in-Charge at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex; Brett Haftel, Navy Exchange Tidewater District Operations Manager; Maxine Bell-Culley, Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager; and Melissa Dodson-Dozier, Tidewater District Vice President, NEXCOM.

