    Budget Captain coaches Defenders in financial health

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Dave Won, the Budget Captain, speaks to defenders of the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron about good money management Jan. 26, 2022 on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Won is a prior Air Force Captain and now a financial health coach and was invited to speak to Airmen to help ensure more financially sound decisions. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Budget Captain coaches Defenders in financial health, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

