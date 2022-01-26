Dave Won, the Budget Captain, speaks to defenders of the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron about good money management Jan. 26, 2022 on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Won is a prior Air Force Captain and now a financial health coach and was invited to speak to Airmen to help ensure more financially sound decisions. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7029192
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-EK405-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Budget Captain coaches Defenders in financial health, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Budget Captain coaches Defenders in financial health
LEAVE A COMMENT