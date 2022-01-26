Dave Won, the Budget Captain, speaks to defenders of the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron about good money management Jan. 26, 2022 on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Won is a prior Air Force Captain and now a financial health coach and was invited to speak to Airmen to help ensure more financially sound decisions. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7029192 VIRIN: 220126-F-EK405-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.24 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Budget Captain coaches Defenders in financial health, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.