    Controlling the Flow Infographic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Perez 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    From December 30, 2021 to January 5, 2022, rainfall resulted in Halawa Stream receiving an average flow of 84 million gallons of water per day with a peak flow of 604 million gallons. In comparison, no more than 5 million gallons per day of clean filtered water will be released into Halawa Stream from the Granular Activated Carbon filtration system during the Red Hill Well Recovery. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexis Perez)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022
    HONOLULU, HI, US 
    RedHill
    Safewaters

