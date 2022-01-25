Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220125-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 25, 2022) First Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators Graduate from Officer Candidate School

    220125-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 25, 2022) First Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators Graduate from Officer Candidate School

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Warrant Officer 1 James Goodyear, Thomas Forsythe, Devin Layser, Matthew Brickley, Jacob Mettlen, Christopher Nolan and Kiel Massong; the first Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators; assemble at Officer Training Command Newport, (OTCN) Rhode Island, Jan. 25, prior to their graduation from Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 05-22. The class is part of the Navy’s second phasing-in of the Warrant Officer-1 corps. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers, (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 05:09
    Photo ID: 7025813
    VIRIN: 220125-N-TE695-0002
    Resolution: 3559x2369
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220125-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 25, 2022) First Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators Graduate from Officer Candidate School, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators Graduate from Officer Candidate School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Aerial Vehicle Operators

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT