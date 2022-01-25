Warrant Officer 1 James Goodyear, Thomas Forsythe, Devin Layser, Matthew Brickley, Jacob Mettlen, Christopher Nolan and Kiel Massong; the first Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators; assemble at Officer Training Command Newport, (OTCN) Rhode Island, Jan. 25, prior to their graduation from Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 05-22. The class is part of the Navy’s second phasing-in of the Warrant Officer-1 corps. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers, (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 05:09 Photo ID: 7025813 VIRIN: 220125-N-TE695-0002 Resolution: 3559x2369 Size: 4.18 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220125-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 25, 2022) First Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operators Graduate from Officer Candidate School, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.