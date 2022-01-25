Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Armed Forces Conduct Ceremony to Mark Change of Command and Honor Col. Gmurski's Retirement

    Polish Armed Forces Conduct Ceremony to Mark Change of Command and Honor Col. Gmurski's Retirement

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Polish General Jaroslaw Mika, general commander of Branches of the Polish Armed Forces, salutes the unit flag during a change of command ceremony for the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DPTA) alongside Lt. Col. Andrzej Negmanski, incoming commander at Bucierz Tactical Assault Course Training Area in Oleszno, Poland, Jan. 25, 2022. The ceremony consisted of the change of command for DPTA after Col. Marek Gmurski served as commander of DPTA since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 04:54
    Photo ID: 7025800
    VIRIN: 200125-Z-KT633-1035
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: ALEKSANDROW KUJAWSKI, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Armed Forces Conduct Ceremony to Mark Change of Command and Honor Col. Gmurski's Retirement, by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCORPS
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    PolishArmedForces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT