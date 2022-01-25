Polish Armed Forces Conduct Ceremony to Mark Change of Command and Honor Col. Gmurski's Retirement

From left, Polish General Jaroslaw Mika, general commander of Branches of the Polish Armed Forces, salutes the unit flag during a change of command ceremony for the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DPTA) alongside Lt. Col. Andrzej Negmanski, incoming commander at Bucierz Tactical Assault Course Training Area in Oleszno, Poland, Jan. 25, 2022. The ceremony consisted of the change of command for DPTA after Col. Marek Gmurski served as commander of DPTA since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

