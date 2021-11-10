Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-11 Aviation Ordinance

    AT SEA

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Boatright 

    USS Harry S Truman

    US Navy graphic created for HSC-11 Aviation Ordinance aboard the USS Harry S. Truman for unit identification. Graphic contains text HSC-11 with a red bar multiplied in front to draw attention to organization name and to balance with the graphic beneath, as well as represent the color for Aviation Ordnance. Graphic contains the green serpent from the HSC-11 “Dragon-Slayers” logo wrapped around a bomb. Wings are present behind the bomb to tie into the Aviation Ordnance rate mark, as well to provide balance and contrast for the graphic in front. (US Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-11 Aviation Ordinance, by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

