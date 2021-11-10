US Navy graphic created for HSC-11 Aviation Ordinance aboard the USS Harry S. Truman for unit identification. Graphic contains text HSC-11 with a red bar multiplied in front to draw attention to organization name and to balance with the graphic beneath, as well as represent the color for Aviation Ordnance. Graphic contains the green serpent from the HSC-11 “Dragon-Slayers” logo wrapped around a bomb. Wings are present behind the bomb to tie into the Aviation Ordnance rate mark, as well to provide balance and contrast for the graphic in front. (US Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 02:55 Photo ID: 7025722 VIRIN: 211011-N-BP862-0001 Resolution: 3300x5100 Size: 3.21 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-11 Aviation Ordinance, by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.