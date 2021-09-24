Ansbach VSO assists transitioning Soldiers, veterans

Frank Phillips (left) and Michael Sherman discuss available veteran benefits with a Soldier at the Welcome Center in Katterbach. Phillips and Sherman, accredited veterans service officers, assist veterans and transitioning Soldiers with claims and understanding their Veterans Affairs benefits. The Ansbach Veterans Service Office assists all who need assistance with their veteran benefits not only in the Ansbach area but across all of the European continent, Africa, China, and Middle East.

