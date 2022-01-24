Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, visits the 156th Wing.

    Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, visits the 156th Wing.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    156th Wing

    Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, visits 156th Wing Medical Group, Muñiz ANGB, Carolina, Puerto Rico, January 24, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:10
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, visits the 156th Wing., by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    SECNAV
    156th Wing

