    Dr. Rick Sturdevant: Space Historian

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Dr. Rick Sturdevant, Space Training and Readiness Command Historian, delivers a lecture on the history of space operations at a Guardian Orientation Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2022. In the 1980s, Sturdevant began his civilian service at Air Force Space Command, the immediate predecessor of the U.S. Space Force, and continues to serve as a historian today. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim).

    Historian
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Rick Sturdevant

