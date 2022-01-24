Dr. Rick Sturdevant, Space Training and Readiness Command Historian, delivers a lecture on the history of space operations at a Guardian Orientation Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2022. In the 1980s, Sturdevant began his civilian service at Air Force Space Command, the immediate predecessor of the U.S. Space Force, and continues to serve as a historian today. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7025160 VIRIN: 220124-F-WA228-1113 Resolution: 4409x3122 Size: 2.51 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Rick Sturdevant: Space Historian, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.