Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Paul Weberg, right, in an aircraft with other Soldiers and crew at Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain Weberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7024912
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-WE853-1008
|Resolution:
|945x1210
|Size:
|273.62 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Traveling in Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fast-Forwarding Event Nudges Priest to Chaplaincy
LEAVE A COMMENT