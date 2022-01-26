Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Haze Gray Dietitian Underway

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Whether on ship or shore, Navy registered dietitians like Lt. Lorna Brown, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton and recently deployed for four months with Sailors and Marines of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are helping make a difference in job performance and mission readiness. Brown volunteered her expertise for a pilot project looking at the benefits of deploying a dietitian ‘haze gray underway’ focusing on health-outcomes and operational readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7024376
    VIRIN: 220126-N-HU933-534
    Resolution: 4526x3457
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    nutrition
    readiness
    dietitian
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

