Haze Gray Dietitian Underway

Whether on ship or shore, Navy registered dietitians like Lt. Lorna Brown, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton and recently deployed for four months with Sailors and Marines of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are helping make a difference in job performance and mission readiness. Brown volunteered her expertise for a pilot project looking at the benefits of deploying a dietitian ‘haze gray underway’ focusing on health-outcomes and operational readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

