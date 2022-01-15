Kids took part in an Electric Rodeo Safety Course hosted by the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Police Department in mid-January.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7024374
|VIRIN:
|220115-A-FN832-383
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|156.02 KB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kids take part in YPG Police Department's Electric Rodeo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kids and teens take part in Yuma Proving Ground’s Electric Rodeo
LEAVE A COMMENT