Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kids take part in YPG Police Department's Electric Rodeo

    Kids take part in YPG Police Department's Electric Rodeo

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Kids took part in an Electric Rodeo Safety Course hosted by the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Police Department in mid-January.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7024374
    VIRIN: 220115-A-FN832-383
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 156.02 KB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids take part in YPG Police Department's Electric Rodeo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kids and teens take part in Yuma Proving Ground&rsquo;s Electric Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT