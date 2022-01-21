A 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxis toward the runway, Jan. 21, 2022. This joint bilateral training incorporated coalition air power through the execution of counter-air combat patrol and combat search and rescue readiness. These dynamic training events represent the U.S. commitment to allies and to enhanced regional security. These dynamic training events represent U.S. commitment to its allies and to enhanced regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 02:38 Photo ID: 7024235 VIRIN: 220121-F-VI447-0092 Resolution: 5583x3715 Size: 3.49 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Shield IV Fighting Falcon [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.