    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Paul Modi from the 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a Fleet Management and Analysis section member, Modi is responsible for executing scheduled maintenance for 258 vehicles and is the primary liaison between Vehicle Management and 53 unit Airmen across 18 mission partners. He also tracked and reconciled 43 deferred work orders with a total parts value of $15,000 and coordinated $52,000 in contract repairs for 22 vehicles. These services included four service bulletins that were key to ensuring the safety and reliability of proper vehicle operation. Modi's efforts directly contributed to Fleet Management and Analysis being awarded with the prestigious 2021 81st Mission Support Group Team of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Warrior of the Week
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

