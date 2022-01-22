Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NR NAVWAR Space and Unmanned Systems West Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210122-N-GC965-0071 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2022) Capt. Michael Mattis, right, was properly relieved by Capt. Anthony Nelipovich, left, as the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Space and Unmanned Systems West during a change of command ceremony held at NAVWAR's Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 13:29
    Photo ID: 7023330
    VIRIN: 210122-N-GC965-071
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 982.37 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NR NAVWAR Space and Unmanned Systems West Change of Command, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    naval reserve
    change of command
    NAVWAR
    Space and Unmanned Systems West

