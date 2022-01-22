NR NAVWAR Space and Unmanned Systems West Change of Command

210122-N-GC965-0071 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2022) Capt. Michael Mattis, right, was properly relieved by Capt. Anthony Nelipovich, left, as the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Space and Unmanned Systems West during a change of command ceremony held at NAVWAR's Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7023330
|VIRIN:
|210122-N-GC965-071
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|982.37 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
