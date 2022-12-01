Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Sims inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldier, Staff Sgt. Kevin Sims, training non-commissioned officer in charge of information and intelligence analysis with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, stands in front of the U.S. Army South Headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Sims was inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club for his outstanding performance and leadership as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 12:14
    Photo ID: 7023169
    VIRIN: 220112-A-JF826-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Kevin Sims inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Augusta
    Sgt. Audie Murphy Club
    Sgt. Audie Murphy

