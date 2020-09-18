Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Bomb Wing, 307th Bomb Wing team up for award wins

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 7th Bomb Wing and the 489th Bomb Group launch a sortie from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2020 in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Maintainers from the units work together in a Total Force Integration package that recently earned eight major command awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7023154
    VIRIN: 200918-F-YH293-2009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Bomb Wing, 307th Bomb Wing team up for award wins, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    489th Bomb Group

