7th Bomb Wing, 307th Bomb Wing team up for award wins

U.S. Airmen assigned to 7th Bomb Wing and the 489th Bomb Group launch a sortie from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2020 in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. Maintainers from the units work together in a Total Force Integration package that recently earned eight major command awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

