    148th Fighter Wing at Red Flag 22-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16CM assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, is parked at sunset at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada during day one of Red Flag 22-1 on Jan. 24, 2022. the 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom and Australia participating in Ref Flag-Nellis 22.1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Glen Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7022972
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-F3901-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.98 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing at Red Flag 22-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Red Flag
    148th Fighter Wing
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

