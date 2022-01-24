148th Fighter Wing at Red Flag 22-1

An F-16CM assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, is parked at sunset at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada during day one of Red Flag 22-1 on Jan. 24, 2022. the 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom and Australia participating in Ref Flag-Nellis 22.1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Glen Flanagan)

