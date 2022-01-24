An F-16CM assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, is parked at sunset at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada during day one of Red Flag 22-1 on Jan. 24, 2022. the 148th Fighter Wing is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom and Australia participating in Ref Flag-Nellis 22.1. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Glen Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7022972
|VIRIN:
|220124-Z-F3901-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.98 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing at Red Flag 22-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
