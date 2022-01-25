Filing a Property Damage Claim Infographic

An infographic explaining how active-duty military and civilian (federal employee, retiree or non-DOD occupant) residing in housing areas serviced by Navy water distribution systems may be eligible for reimbursement for damaged personal property items. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and recover the Red Hill well to protect the aquifer. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexis Perez)

