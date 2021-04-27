Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tara Tripp 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210427-N-PA358-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 27, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alex Link, from Collinsville, Illinois, ignites an oxy-acetylene torch to cut metal in the repair shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 13:17
    Photo ID: 7021587
    VIRIN: 210427-N-PA358-1005
    Resolution: 3909x2550
    Size: 728.29 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA)., by SR Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

