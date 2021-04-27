USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA).

210427-N-PA358-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 27, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alex Link, from Collinsville, Illinois, ignites an oxy-acetylene torch to cut metal in the repair shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA) period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

