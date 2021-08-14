Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard participates in commemoration of Alex Haley Day

    Coast Guard participates in commemoration of Alex Haley Day

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss, public affairs rating force master chief, speaks to the attendees at the commemoration of “Alex Haley Day” in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 14, 2021. The City of Annapolis commemorated journalist and author Alex Haley, in honor of his 100th birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:32
    Photo ID: 7021542
    VIRIN: 210814-G-VP451-784
    Resolution: 640x512
    Size: 70.15 KB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in commemoration of Alex Haley Day, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Commemoration
    Alex Haley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT