U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss, public affairs rating force master chief, speaks to the attendees at the commemoration of “Alex Haley Day” in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 14, 2021. The City of Annapolis commemorated journalist and author Alex Haley, in honor of his 100th birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7021542
|VIRIN:
|210814-G-VP451-784
|Resolution:
|640x512
|Size:
|70.15 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in commemoration of Alex Haley Day, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
