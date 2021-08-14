U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss, public affairs rating force master chief, speaks to the attendees at the commemoration of “Alex Haley Day” in Annapolis, Maryland, Aug. 14, 2021. The City of Annapolis commemorated journalist and author Alex Haley, in honor of his 100th birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:32 Photo ID: 7021542 VIRIN: 210814-G-VP451-784 Resolution: 640x512 Size: 70.15 KB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard participates in commemoration of Alex Haley Day, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.