U.S. Army Soldier, Staff Sgt. Kevin Sims, training non-commissioned officer in charge of information and intelligence analysis with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, stands in front of the U.S. Army South Headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Sims was inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club for his outstanding performance and leadership as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|01.12.2022
|01.25.2022 12:02
|7021533
|220112-A-JF826-1026
|6720x4480
|1.98 MB
|JOINT BASE AN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|6
|0
This work, 470th Military Intelligence Soldier joins the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
