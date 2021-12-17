Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army housing: Presidio of Monterey housing chief brings Soldier’s perspective

    Army housing: Presidio of Monterey housing chief brings Soldier’s perspective

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Oscar Ordonez, head of housing for U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, poses for a photo in the conference room in the housing office, Ord Military Community, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7021435
    VIRIN: 220125-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 5444x3752
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army housing: Presidio of Monterey housing chief brings Soldier’s perspective, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army housing: Presidio of Monterey housing chief brings Soldier&rsquo;s perspective

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Army housing
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT